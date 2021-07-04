BSF seizes 988 Yaba tablets at India-Bangladesh border

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 988 Yaba tablets at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. The value of the seized drug is estimated to be worth Rs 4,94,000. According to an official statement from BSF, the tablets were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the area of Border Out Post Farzipara of 141 Battalion in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

A search operation was carried out on Saturday by the troops of 141 Battalion Border Out Post Farzipara. "They found a brown polythene bag at a distance of 200 meters near the Domination Line which was hidden in the grass. Upon opening it, the troops found 988 Yaba tablets inside a polythene bag," said BSF.

The seized tablets have been handed over to Jalangi police station for further legal proceedings, they added. (ANI)

