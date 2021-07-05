Left Menu

NCB arrests close aide of gangster Chinku Pathan in connection with drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one Sonu Pathan from Dongri area of Mumbai in connection with gangster Chinku Pathan drugs case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 12:02 IST
NCB arrests close aide of gangster Chinku Pathan in connection with drug case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one Sonu Pathan from Dongri area of Mumbai in connection with gangster Chinku Pathan drugs case. According to the NCB, Sonu is a close aide of Chinku Pathan.

"One Sonu Pathan, a close aide of Chinku Pathan, arrested from Dongri area of Mumbai last night, in connection with gangster Chinku Pathan drugs case, NCB said in a statement. Sonu Pathan was absconding for the last five months.

"Last night, NCB got information that Sonu Pathan is going to come to meet his family members. Acting on the tip-off, NCB laid a trap and caught Sonu Pathan," the statement added. Several cases have been registered against Sonu Pathan in Mumbai police stations.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim aide Chinku Pathan was arrested by the NCB on January 20 with a huge quantity of drugs from the Dongri area of the city. Pathan is currently under the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad as NCB found a Dawood connection while investigating the drugs case.Chinku is the grandson of gangster Karim Lala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Australian state reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021