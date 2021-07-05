Book offers modern therapy through series of poems

A new book offers modern therapy to a myriad of conditions ranging from dysfunctional families to coming of age and from dealing with heartbreak and grief to learning to forgive, through a series of poems and a letter thread.

In ''To the Bravest Person I Know'', Ayesha Chenoy addresses a host of these emotions and questions the construct of being 'normal'.

She says she writes this ''letter for you to give to the people you love, in the hope that my words will help them fight the feeling that they aren't enough and help them understand that everyone deserves love, that you are more than your mistakes, and that no matter what, you are brave, for just trying, to make it through the day''.

She hopes her book ''can say all the things you always wanted to say, to make someone you love understand that they are brave, and to help them just make it through every day''.

''To the Bravest Person I Know'' submits that fear is normal, as is feeling insecure; depression is normal, as is hurting people. And bravery is about facing it all. It's about facing everything life throws at people every day.

''I write this book with the hope that it will help understand that you are not alone,'' says Chenoy, founder of digital advertising agency RepIndia.

''There are many whose words have helped me make sense of the world and help with my struggles - Kahlil Gibran, Haruki Murakami, Isabelle Allende, and I hope mine shall do the same for you,'' she says.

The book, published by Penguin Random House imprint Ebury Press, has illustrations by Vaibhav Wankhade.

