NatJOINTS enhances operation in KZN amid flouting COVID-19 rules

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) on Sunday enhanced operational capacity in KwaZulu-Natal amid "flagrant disregard" for COVID-19 Adjusted Alert Level 4 regulations.

"This is in response to incidents in which people are seen to be undermining the authority of the State, including the flouting of the Disaster Management Act Regulations," NatJOINTS spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement.

During the deployment, SAPS commanders and members on the ground are provided clear and concise directives that respond to any and all situations and must be informed by proper analysis.

"To this end, every situation will be assessed and dealt with on its own merit," reads the statement.

In situations where any operational response by the security forces may potentially result in injury and/or loss of life, a criminal case or cases will be opened against those that have created such situations and criminal action will be instituted against such persons.

The NatJOINTS reminded the public that the country is still under adjusted Alert Level 4 lockdown.

"If we are to see a slowdown in the spread of the virus, all citizens of the country are urged to strictly adhere to the Disaster Management Act Regulations and failure to do so, including any person organising or being part of gatherings, will also result in people being fined or jailed or both."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)