Help us help you, comply with Covid appropriate behavior as virus hasn't gone, warns Health Ministry

Pointing to the flouting of rules by people who are travelling to hill stations after easing of restrictions in Himachal Pradesh, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, urged the people to 'help the government in helping them' in battling the virus by complying with COVID appropriate behaviour. "There is a term called 'revenge travel'. After the opening of restrictions, some people are thinking that the virus has gone, but the virus is still with us. It's important to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, otherwise, a single mistake will give a chance to the virus," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

He further said, "People are travelling to Hill stations and not wearing masks, not following social distancing. This will create an atmosphere that will nullify the gains from lockdowns and we will have to face another challenge. We need community support. Help us to help you. It's important to follow hand hygiene, wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and getting vaccinated." The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday wrote to the Himachal Pradesh government over rampant flouting of COVID appropriate behaviour in Shimla and Manali, said sources.

Advertisement

Terming pictures that have surfaced from hill stations, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) DG Dr Balram Bhargava said that people must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour. He stated that a predicted third wave of COVID-19 is not the challenge but the issue is how we will act when it will come

He asserted that instead of highlighting the wave aspect, the focus should be on COVID appropriate behaviour/restrictions to contain the spread of the disease. Addressing a media briefing, Dr Bhargava said, "Pictures (from hill stations) are frightening. People must comply with COVID-appropriate behaviour."

"The future challenge is not the 3rd wave, but how we act on it. Instead of highlighting the wave aspect, we should focus on COVID appropriate behaviour/restrictions to contain the spread," said the ICMR DG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)