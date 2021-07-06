Left Menu

White House: U.S. is closely monitoring OPEC+ talks, is encouraged about agreement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:17 IST
The United States is closely monitoring talks by OPEC and its partners and has had high level conversations with officials in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the White House said on Tuesday.

"We're encouraged by the ongoing conversation by OPEC members to reaching an agreement ... which will promote access to affordable and reliable energy," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

