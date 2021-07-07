Iran uranium metal decision is 'unfortunate step backwards' -U.S.

The United States on Tuesday called Iran's decision to produce uranium metal enriched to 20% purity an "unfortunate step backwards" but said the window for diplomacy to allow both to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal remained open.

"It is worrying that Iran chooses to escalate its non-performance of its (nuclear deal) commitments, especially with experiments that have value for nuclear weapons research. It's another unfortunate step backwards for Iran, particularly when we for our part have demonstrated our sincere intention and willingness to return to the (deal)," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Jonathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese)

