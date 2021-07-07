Wise shares are indicated to open at 750 pence with a wide bid-ask spread
Wise's Class A shares were indicated to open at 750 pence in an auction, with a very wide bid-ask spread, according to Refinitiv prices on Wednesday.
Initial price on Wise's Class A shares suggest a market capitalisation of over 7 billion pounds ($9.66 billion).
Wise shares are officially slated to start trading at 10:00 GMT. ($1 = 0.7248 pounds)
