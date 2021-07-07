Central team visits Kerala to assess COVID prevention activities amidst surge in cases

With surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, a team deputed by Union Health Ministry on Wednesday visited Kollam to evaluate the COVID prevention activities and health measures taken for COVID management in the district. The central team met the District Collector B. Abdul Nasar at the Collectorate and assessed the COVID management plan. The Collector informed the members of the activities being carried out in the district.

The visit comes at a time when other states are showing a declining trend in the number of COVID-19, but in Kerala, cases remained high with the state recording 14,373 new cases on Tuesday, the highest in 26 days. The active cases crossed one lakh mark with 1,04,105 people under treatment, while the state recorded 142 deaths taking the total death toll to 13,960.

A presentation was made before the central team, which includes COVID cases over the past one month, mortality rate, spread rate and treatment protocol set. The central team also analysed the treatment set up to deal with a possible third wave, vaccination activities and quarantine measures.

When overall Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 10.9 in the state, Kollam is one of the districts that reported 1,508 COVID cases while Malappuram reported 2,110 followed by Ernakulam 1,468, Kozhikode 1,425, Thrissur 1,363, Palakkad 1,221, Thiruvananthapuram 1,115, Kannur 947, Alappuzha 793, Kottayam 662, Kasaragod 613, Pathanamthitta 511, Wayanad 362 and Idukki 275 COVID cases as on Tuesday. (ANI)

