AIR News 24*7 moves one position up in NewsOnAir App ranking

In the latest Rankings of top countries in the world (excluding India) where All India Radio Live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular, Fiji has jumped from 5th position to 2nd, while Saudi Arabia has made a comeback in the top 10. Kuwait and Germany are new entrants, while France and New Zealand are no more in the top 10. The United States continues to be number 1.

In what is an important feat, All India Radio's Telugu and Tamil live-stream services are popular in the United States, while AIR Punjabi service is popular in the United Kingdom.

In major changes in rankings of top AIR streams globally (excluding India), AIR News 24*7 has moved one position up from Rank 7 to 6, while AIR Tamil has slipped from spot 6 to 10.

More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, PrasarBharati's official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries and 8000 cities across the globe.

Here's a glimpse at the top countries, apart from India, where AIR live-streams on NewsOnAirApp are most popular; top All India Radio streams on NewsOnAir App in the rest of the world. You can also find the country-wise breakup of the same. These rankings are based on fortnightly data, from June 16 to June 30, 2021. This data doesn't include India.

