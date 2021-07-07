BSF at India-Bangla border rush pregnant woman to hospital
Border Security Force (BSF), near the India-Bangladesh border, rushed a woman, who was writhing in labour pain, to a hospital in West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Border Security Force (BSF), near the India-Bangladesh border, rushed a woman, who was writhing in labour pain, to a hospital in West Bengal. The Company Commander at the Mahendra outpost received information that Sarathi Sardar, a woman from the Pepule Beria village, was about to deliver a child and that there was no man in her house at the time.
"The commander of the border outpost then sent a vehicle along with a nursing assistant and a female guard to the house of Sarathi Sardar. The pregnant woman was then taken, along with her mother to the Community Health Centre in Bagula, West Bengal," said B Madhusudan Rao, Commanding Officer of the 8th battalion of BSF. He added that upon arrival at the hospital, the doctor immediately admitted her after preliminary examinations.
Mukti Sardar, the mother of the pregnant woman, expressed gratitude to the BSF jawans. "Such actions result in the strengthening of the mutual relationship between the Border Security Force and the people of the area," said Madhusudan Rao. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Border Security Force
- Company
- Community Health Centre
- India
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Trump's company sues NYC for cancelling golf course deal
QA InfoTech, A Qualitest Group Company, Donates INR 1 crore to Sharda Hospital
National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approves Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways.
UK open to any company interested in Channel 4, minister says
Cabinet approves to merge Central Railside Warehouse Company with CWC