Left Menu

SC dismisses PIL seeking to form committee to check locust invasion of crops

Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking direction for the constitution of a committee to look into the locusts' invasion of farm crops as well as giving directions to the Ministry of Agriculture to deal with the same.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:12 IST
SC dismisses PIL seeking to form committee to check locust invasion of crops
Picture Courtsey Supreme Court of India Official Website. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By New Delhi [India], July 8 (Ani) Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking direction for the constitution of a committee to look into the locusts' invasion of farm crops as well as giving directions to the Ministry of Agriculture to deal with the same.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana refused to entertain the plea and asked the petitioner to make a representation before the Centre. "Go to the Government. The grievance is that the Union of India has to form a committee to study to prevent the locust's invasion in India. However, a PIL has been directly filed without making representation to the government. The government can consider the representation. Plea dismissed," said the Bench.

Petitioner Dr Sanjay Patil has approached the top court asking for the formation of a committee to look into locusts' invasion of farm crops. Desert locusts move in large groups, called swarms, and when millions of locusts descend on the crops, they destroy acres of crop in a matter of hours after landing on them.

In the years 2019 and 2020, huge swarms of desert locusts had wreaked havoc on farms across western and central India. Several states in northern India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh faced one of the worst locust attacks in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021