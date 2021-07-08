Left Menu

4 LeT terrorists, one Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in 24 hours: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday informed that total five terrorists were killed in 24 hours in the union territory.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar speaking to ANI on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday informed that total five terrorists were killed in 24 hours in the union territory. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We received two pieces of information last night - from Kulgam and Pulwama. From Kulgam, we had received information that two LeT terrorists are going to carry out an attack at NH. Army and Kulgam Police laid ambush, both terrorists were killed. Both were local terrorists."

"In Pulwama, there were two terrorists in a village. Police, CRPF and Army laid down cordon, asked them to surrender. They didn't relent and started firing. We retaliated, both were killed. They were local terrorists and affiliated to LeT. One terrorist was killed in the Handwara district. So total five terrorists were killed in 24 hours, he said. Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Mehrazuddin Halwai, who was killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces used to recruit and raise funds for terror organisations, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police official said.

Kashmir's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had said that Halwai, alias Ubaid who was killed in the encounter on Wednesday in Handwara district, was involved in several terror crimes, including the killing of civilians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

