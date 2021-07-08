Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes office in Rail Bhavan, Electronics Niketan & Sanchar Bhavan

Left Menu

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw (born in 1970) is a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Odisha.  He served the people of Sundergarh, Balasore, Cuttack and Goa.

Image Credit: Twitter(@AshwiniVaishnaw)
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics & Information Technology, assumed office in Rail Bhavan followed by Electronics Niketan & Sanchar Bhavan here today i.e. 08th July 2021

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw (born in 1970) is a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Odisha. He served the people of Sundergarh, Balasore, Cuttack and Goa. He earned a Master's in Technology from IIT Kanpur and MBA from Wharton. He brings a combination of skills in technology, finance and its application to the weakest sections of society. He firmly believes in the philosophy of Antyodaya, i.e. transforming the lives of the marginalized sections of society.

(With Inputs from PIB)

