C'garh: Baghel directs officials to promote cultivation of millets

Considering the rising demand for millet varieties such as kodo, kutki and ragi across the country and overseas, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed concerned officials to promote the production of these food grains in the state on a mission mode, an official said on Friday.

Collection, processing and value addition to millets can generate employment opportunities and good income for farmers, women's groups and the youth, the chief minister said while addressing a review meeting of the forest department recently.

By increasing the cultivation area and production of kodo, kutki and ragi and by preparing various products by processing them, the consumption of millets can be increased in the state, Baghel said at the meet.

In Chhattisgarh, kodo, kutki and ragi are produced in some areas of Rajnandgaon, Kawardha, Bemetara, Surguja, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Jagdalpur, Dantewada and Sukma districts. The chief minister further said improved farming should be promoted by identifying millet clusters in selected development blocks across the state, and women self-help groups should be linked to the cultivation of millets.

Baghel also asked concerned officials to include dishes prepared from millets in the menus of Gadhkaleva, restaurants started by the state government to promote Chhattisgrahi cuisines. Officials have also been asked to ensure technical guidance to farmers, machinery on rent for millet cultivation and harvesting, supply of local and improved varieties of seeds and other necessary help through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, it was stated.

