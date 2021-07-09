Telengana CM directs filling 50,000 vacancies in govt depts

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday directed officials to initiate a process for filling about 50,000 vacancies in various government departments.

Rao, who held a meeting with officials on the issue, said all hurdles to this process have been cleared, with the state government's new zonal system getting the President's assent recently.

The new zonal system aims at ensuring justice to locals, according to an official release.

The CM instructed that about 50,000 existing vacancies be filled immediately in the first phase.

Observing that the government has already begun the exercise of promotions (of staff) across all departments, Rao suggested that the vacancies caused by such promotions be identified.

Such vacancies would be completed in the second phase.

He asked the officials to prepare a report on the issue of identifying vacancies and submit it to a meeting of the state cabinet.

A separate release said the state cabinet would meet on July 13 to take up various issues, including the COVID-19 situation in the state, agriculture and the governments 'Palle Pragati' (progress of villages), 'Pattana Pragati' (progress of towns) programmes.

