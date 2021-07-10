Left Menu

From July 22 onwards, 200 people will hold protests near Parliament, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday informed that from July 22 onwards, 200 people will hold protests near Parliament, in view of the ongoing farmers' protests.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 12:43 IST
From July 22 onwards, 200 people will hold protests near Parliament, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday informed that from July 22 onwards, 200 people will hold protests near Parliament, in view of the ongoing farmers' protests. While speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "If the Centre wants discussion on farm laws, we're ready for talks. But, if talks do not happen or reap fruitful results, then from July 22 onwards, 200 of our people will hold protests near Parliament."

Tikait on Thursday said the farmers are ready to talk with the government on the farm laws but made it clear that the discussions should be held without conditions. Tikait was responding to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks where he said the government is ready to hold talks with the protesting farmers to discuss other options. Speaking about this year's Republic Day incident, Tikait today said, "We did not said that we'll take up issue of new farm bills at United Nations. We'd responded to a question over January 26 incident. Is there any agency here that can conduct an impartial investigation? If not should we take this matter to the UN?"

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021