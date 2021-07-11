Left Menu

BKU leader Naresh Tikait injured while repairing tubewell

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-07-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 18:32 IST
BKU leader Naresh Tikait injured while repairing tubewell
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait sustained injuries while repairing a tubewell at home in Sisauli village here on Sunday, sources said.

The incident took place when he was repairing the tubewell and hit his face on an iron rod.

According to BKU sources, Tikait was rushed to a private hospital for treatment but later returned home.

Last month, Tikait led a rally of 100 tractors from Muzaffarnagar to the protest site on the Delhi-UP border in Ghaziabad where farmers have been agitating against the Centre's farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021