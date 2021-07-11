Left Menu

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park opens after nearly 70 days, over 2500 visitors on first day

Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park resumed operation after nearly 70 days from Sunday and 2,536 people visited on the first day of reopening.

Visitors at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park resumed operation after nearly 70 days from Sunday and 2,536 people visited on the first day of reopening. The Zoological Park had been shut considering the COVID-19 situation in Telangana.

Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is reopened to visitors after nearly 70 days, duly following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures, the authorities stated in a press release. As a part of the measures taken to curtail the spread of Covid, the authorities mentioned that every visitor would be checked using thermal scanning before entry, and wearing a face mask has been made mandatory.

"Markings have been made at the booking counters for maintaining social distance. Nearly 40 sanitizer dispensers were installed at different locations. All the washrooms are sanitized and soap dispensers have been placed. Battery-operated vehicles and Toy-Train facility have also been made available with 50 per cent occupancy," they added. Further, they mentioned that several signage boards on COVID-19 precautions have been placed at different locations of the Zoological Park for the visitors. "Penalties shall be imposed upon violation of Covid protocol," the authorities said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

