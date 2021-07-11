Children create vertical garden in Ludhiana to reduce pollution

By Karan Kapoor In order to reduce pollution and make surroundings green and clean, a group of 15 children created a vertical garden in Ludhiana with waste plastic bottles.

The children used 500 waste plastic bottles as pots for creating vertical gardens. Speaking to ANI, Madhvi, a student said, "This is a vertical garden. We used 500 bottles to create this garden. Otherwise, these bottles would have dumped into landfills, causing pollution in the environment. Our aim is to curb global warming. This vertical garden will add greenery and fauna."

Advertisement

According to the children, a vertical garden is a cost-effective and space-efficient solution for urban greenery. The vertical gardens also save the environment as they help in reducing plastic waste and air pollution. Sunisth, a class-V student, said, "The wall of the garden keeps indoors cool. Plants will increase the oxygen levels in the surroundings."

Last year, Rohit Mehra, Additional Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, used 70 tonnes of waste plastic bottles as pots for creating vertical gardens in Ludhiana in an attempt to reduce air pollution.Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Mehra had said, "Using at least 70 tonnes of waste plastic bottles as pots, we have set up more than 500 vertical gardens at public places."When asked how this idea came to his mind, he had explained, "Four years ago, my child told me that the school had declared holidays due to high air pollution. This set me thinking. wondered why we could not even provide clean air to our children. The push came from there." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)