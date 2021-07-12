Left Menu

16-year-old girl attacked with axe in Delhi's Moti Bagh, hospitalised

A 16-year-old girl was attacked with an axe near the slum area of Delhi's Moti Bagh on Monday.

12-07-2021
A 16-year-old girl was attacked with an axe near the slum area of Delhi's Moti Bagh on Monday. As per Delhi Police, the girl was hit near the eyebrow by a boy in his early twenties. The accused identified as Praveen is a resident of the slum area.

The girl was rushed to SJ Hospital immediately and is still breathing, the police said. The motive of the crime would be clear only after further probe, police added.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this matter. Police teams carrying out a search operation to nab the accused. (ANI)

