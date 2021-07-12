Left Menu

Govt is custodian of all records at National Archives, G Kishan Reddy assures

Sh. Reddy said that the National archives is one of the largest and prestigious centres of archives in the world and holds records of  800 million pages, as well as 5.7 million files,  and 1.2 lakh maps among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:01 IST
Govt is custodian of all records at National Archives, G Kishan Reddy assures
The National Archives of India is the repository of the non-current records of the Government of India and is holding them in trust for the use of administrators and scholars. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Culture and Tourism Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy visited the National Archives of India, Janpath, New Delhi today along with Union MoS for Culture Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi and took stock of record management, preservation & digitalization activities in the presence of Secretary of Ministry of Culture, Shri Raghvendra Singh, and Director General of National Archives of India, Shri Chandan Sinha, and other officials.

The Minister visited the Research Room, Old repository, Preservation Room, Old Building of Archives etc. and said that he had the opportunity to behold one of the richest and exquisite collections of the Govt of India's non-current records, which stands testament to India's glorious history and culture.

Sh. Reddy said that the National archives is one of the largest and prestigious centres of archives in the world and holds records of 800 million pages, as well as 5.7 million files, and 1.2 lakh maps among others. It is important to preserve this record for future generations, he said. Sh Reddy appreciated the preservation work of the important agreements of the Government of India, foreign treaties and documents related to the personality and work of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and documents pertaining to Buddhist culture which has also been done well by the National Archives.

Shri Reddy further said that the work of digitization of these records is taking place and in the context of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of independence, the work will be speeded up. This is a megaproject so that the people of the country and the world can easily access the archival material which will be available on the records portal. This will be of educational value as well contribute to awareness generation, he added.

The Minister further explained that in view of the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav, there is a proposal to digitise the records pertaining to the life, struggle and strife of our freedom fighters on a priority basis so that the coming generations will know of their sacrifices made for the freedom of the country.

In his interaction with the media, the Minister assured that the government is the custodian of all records at the National Archives and would ensure their complete safety during the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The National Archives of India is the repository of the non-current records of the Government of India and is holding them in trust for the use of administrators and scholars.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021