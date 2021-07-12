Dharamshala flash flood: JP Nadda speaks to Himachal CM, urges BJP workers to extend help in affected areas

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Monday spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to take stock of the flood situation in Dharamshala. Nadda has appealed to his party workers to extend their help in affected areas.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has deployed NDRF teams to provide immediate relief in flood-affected areas in Dharamshala. I spoke to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to learn about the situation. I request party workers to extend their help in affected areas," tweeted the BJP chief. Heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood in Dharamshala earlier on Monday.

It has been reported that the NH-3 has been blocked at the Pandoh area of Mandi district due to a landslide. The road from Mandi to Kullu has also been blocked, along with the Mandi-Kataula road. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General (DG) SN Pradhan told ANI that two teams have left for Bhagsu Nag in the Shahpur division after the state's Kangra District Magistrate asked for help.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has appealed to tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas following the flash flood. The Chief Minister also informed that no casualty has been reported in the area so far."So far, no casualty has been reported in the Dharamshala flash flood. All the Deputy Commissioners and SPs have been ordered to stay alert and keep regulating tourist places. I appeal to all the tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas," he said.

The Chief Minister further thanked the central government for extending support to the state government, stating that "it is a matter of relief for people of the state to get the support of the Prime Minister in natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal". He also expressed gratitude towards Union Minister Amit Shah for sending NDRF teams for search and relief work.

"Heartfelt thanks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of people of the state for sending teams of NDRF for relief work and dealing with natural calamities in the state. Our government is also doing everything possible to deal with this situation," Thakur said. (ANI)

