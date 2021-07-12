District in T'gana sets record in largest seed ball sentence Eds; Adds details

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-07-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 23:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Mahabubnagar district in Telangana on Monday set a new Guinness World Record for the 'Largest Seed Ball Sentence' using as many as 73,918, a senior government official said.

Women self-help groups (SHGs) prepared 2.08 crore seed balls over the last few days, District Collector S Venkata Rao said.

They were planted with the help of drones at KCR Urban Eco Park spread over 2,097 acres.

The sentence framed was ''Two Crore Seed Balls Made and Planted by SHG Women: Transform Mahabubnagar into Hetero Green Belt.'' As many as 73,918 seed balls were used to frame the sentence.

State Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud and Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Green India Challenge Joginipally Santosh Kumar were among those who participated in the event.

The previous record was set with 2,000 seed balls, the Collector said adding the adjudicator of Guinness Book Rishi Nath too was present to verify the new record.

