Left Menu

2 killed, 1 injured in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit

Two people were killed and one sustained injuries after a tiger attacked them in the forest area near Ghungrai-Diuria road in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-07-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 10:17 IST
2 killed, 1 injured in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit
Pilibhit SP, Kirit Kumar Rathod (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and one sustained injuries after a tiger attacked them in the forest area near Ghungrai-Diuria road in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. While speaking to ANI, Pilibhit superintendent of police, Kirit Kumar Rathod said, "A total of three people were attacked by a tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. While two of them were killed, one has sustained some injuries."

"Victims were traveling on a bike at night. Upon witnessing a tiger nearby, one of them managed to climb up a tree while the other two died. Bodies have been sent for post mortem," said Rathod. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021