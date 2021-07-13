2 killed, 1 injured in tiger attack in UP's Pilibhit

Two people were killed and one sustained injuries after a tiger attacked them in the forest area near Ghungrai-Diuria road in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. While speaking to ANI, Pilibhit superintendent of police, Kirit Kumar Rathod said, "A total of three people were attacked by a tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. While two of them were killed, one has sustained some injuries."

"Victims were traveling on a bike at night. Upon witnessing a tiger nearby, one of them managed to climb up a tree while the other two died. Bodies have been sent for post mortem," said Rathod. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)