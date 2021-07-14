Left Menu

Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion

Incessant monsoon rainfall on Wednesday caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion area.

ANI | Mumbai(Maharastra) | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 11:25 IST
Visual from Sion area in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Incessant monsoon rainfall on Wednesday caused severe waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion area. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested people to stay away from the shore and not wander around waterlogged areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall to heavy rainfall over Raigad. IMD has upgraded its alert from yellow to orange. "A low-pressure area lies over the Saurashtra coast and neighbourhood and an east-west shear zone run in middle levels across central India and strong westerly winds are prevailing along the west coast. Under these conditions, isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Konkan and Goa during July 13-15," stated IMD.

IMD Colaba observatory recorded 59.4mm of rain and IMD Santacruz 54.6mm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

