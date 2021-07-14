Left Menu

Cabinet approves increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief

The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:23 IST
Cabinet approves increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee chaired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today has approved an increase in the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension.

In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three additional instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, which were due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, had been frozen.

Now, the Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension. The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 shall remain at 17%

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021