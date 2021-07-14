Innovative technologies required to douse Jharia coal fire: official

Centre is concerned over safety of people living in the coal bearing areas of Jharia and Raniganj and new technologies are required to douse fire there, a top official said on Wednesday.

To avoid any natural mishaps at Jharia and Raniganj coalfields in Jharkhand and West Bengal respectively, a master plan was drawn to rehabilitate the affected families to a safer location.

Advertisement

''The government is very much concerned about the safety of humans living in the coal-bearing areas in Jharia and Raniganj.

''The companys (Coal India's) top priority should be to douse fire in Jharia by introducing new technologies,'' said Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal (MoC), Vinod Kumar Tiwari here as per a statement from CCL.

Addressing a workshop on ''Way ahead for Jharia and Raniganj Master Plan,'' by Ministry of Coal at Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India, Tiwari said that ECL had proactively doused active surface fire areas but fire remains a challenge in Jharia.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd(BCCL) and Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) - both subsidiaries of Coal India- have active mines in Jharia and Raniganj respectively.

Addressing the participants, Director Technical, CIL Binay Dayal said that CIL is committed to solve the issue of fire in Jharkhand and many scientific studies have been carried out in the past.

Secretary Mines, Jharkhand S K Srinivasan too emphasised on the importance of minerals in the state including cooking coal.

Prior to the technical session, CMD, CCL, PM Prasad, who has been given additional charge of BCCL, welcomed dignitaries and senior officials for participating in the workshop.PTI NAM SNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)