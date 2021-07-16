Left Menu

44 people remanded in custody for looting Diepsloot mall

Two of the cohort could not appear, as they were in hospital and could not appear along with the group.

Forty-four of 46 people arrested for looting and damaging the mall in Diepsloot were on Thursday remanded in custody after appearing before the Randburg Magistrates Court on a raft of charges.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said the group was charged with public violence, housebreaking with intent to commit an offence, theft, malicious damage to property, trespassing, convening a gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act, and contravention of the regulations in respect of the restriction on the movement of persons.

"Only 44 out of the 46 were remanded in custody for the South African Police Service to gather information in preparation for their applications to be released on bail. Two of the accused were hospitalised and will attend court as soon as they are discharged," said the NPA.

The matter was remanded to 22 July 2021 to set a date for the bail hearing.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

