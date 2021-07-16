Left Menu

White House to meet housing industry officials to discuss supply shortage

The White House will meet with representatives from the housing industry on Friday to discuss a supply shortage that has led to a sharp increase in home prices, according to a White House official. The meeting will include builders, real estate firms, lumber companies, labor unions and loggers, the official said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:15 IST
White House to meet housing industry officials to discuss supply shortage
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House will meet with representatives from the housing industry on Friday to discuss a supply shortage that has led to a sharp increase in home prices, according to a White House official. The meeting will include builders, real estate firms, lumber companies, labor unions, and loggers, the official said. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a one-year low in May as the median price of newly built houses soared amid expensive raw materials, including framing lumber.

The meeting will also include Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, and Council of Economic Advisers Chairwoman Cecilia Rouse, the official said. Details of the meeting were first reported by Bloomberg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021