India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through Covax: WHO

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Government of India is holding discussions with COVID-19 manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer over several issues including indemnity waiver, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said on Friday.

Earlier, Dr VK Paul told ANI that government is in touch with the companies and holding discussions, "We are in touch with them. We are holding discussions. It is a process of negotiation and dialogues. We are trying to get a solution on contractual and commitments issues. This process is ongoing." Keeping in view of the above developments, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional director of World Health Organisation (WHO) South East Asia told ANI that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through Covax."

In June, US biotechnology company Moderna announced that India has granted permission for its COVID-19 vaccine to be imported into the country for restricted use in an emergency situation. In June, US biotechnology company Moderna announced that India has granted permission for its COVID-19 vaccine to be imported into the country for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Pfizer has not even applied for an emergency use authorisation in the country. Moderna and Pfizer had sought indemnity which would ensure that they can't be booked in case of any adverse effect of the vaccine. (ANI)

