Registration must for Guj pet shops, dog breeding centres

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat government on Monday said it was compulsory to register pet shops as well dog breeding and marketing services under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

An official release said those found running pet shops and dog breeding centres without proper registration would attract action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules 2018 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules 2017.

Those running such business must register with Gandhinagar-based Gujarat State Animal Welfare Board by paying a fee of Rs 5,000.

Though registration was made compulsory in 2020, many have not done so, and officials would soon be carrying out surprise checks to nab violators, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

