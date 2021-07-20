Left Menu

Hyderabad-based NGO carries out free sanitization at old age homes, orphanages

A Hyderabad-based NGO, which has provided more than 34,000 free meals to COVID-19 patients, is now carrying out free post-Covid sanitization at old-age homes and orphanages under its 'mission sanitisation'.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:30 IST
Hyderabad-based NGO carries out free sanitization at old age homes, orphanages
Volunteers Sanitizing an Old Age Home in Hyderabad . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Hyderabad-based NGO, which has provided more than 34,000 free meals to COVID-19 patients, is now carrying out free post-Covid sanitization at old-age homes and orphanages under its 'mission sanitisation'. Helping Spot Organisation owner Bhargav Ventrapragada said they received support for their campaign of supplying food in 15 locations in Hyderabad during the second wave of pandemic and they have now started 'mission sanitization' with an aim to sanitize 500 orphanages and old age homes in the city.

"We have a team of 18 people, most of them software employees. They are giving their time to do the charity work. I have also hired few people as I needed manpower to carry out the task," he said. Bhargav said 75 per cent of volunteers at the NGO, set up seven-year back, are students and social activists and people from professions such as software and banking. Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 are volunteers too. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021