2 die after falling from under-construction building in Delhi

Two men were killed after allegedly falling from an under-construction building in East Krishna Nagar in the national capital, police said Wednesday. The incident took place early this morning and the deceased have been identified as Rajesh Rastogi (46) and Amit Malhotra (47), police said.

Police citing the security guard Gaya Prasad deployed at the site said the deceased duo had visited the building looking to purchase a property. "Rajesh had visited the property a day before also, however, alone. This morning the two first went up to the terrace and then to the fourth floor. They fell down while probably looking down from a balcony that had no wall/railing or fencing," Police said quoting the security guard.

The flooring of the building was not completed and was filled with broken bricks. Police said the property's developer had received a call from Rajesh Rastogi enquiring about a flat in the building. "The two persons visited the property and after acknowledging the guard, both straight away went up to see the flats without interacting with anyone," police said quoting the developer.

Station House Officer (SHO), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gandhinagar visited the site as part of investigations. "Both bodies were shifted to hospital and the inquest is being carried out. There is no foul play. Further investigation is in progress," said the police. (ANI)

