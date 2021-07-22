Left Menu

Germany commits to press for European action against Russia in Nord Stream 2 deal with U.S. -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 00:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Germany has committed as part of an agreement with Washington to take national-level actions and press for action, including sanctions, at the European level, if Russia uses energy as a weapon in dealings with other countries, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

The United States elected not to go into detail in the agreement over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline over how such action would be triggered, so as not to "provide Russia with a roadmap in terms of how they can evade those measures," the official told reporters, on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

