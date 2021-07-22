Left Menu

Lt Gen CP Mohanty on a two-day visit to Bengaluru

The Vice Chief reviewed the progress made by the Helicopter Division of HAL and interacted with the representatives of the design bureau of both the ALH and LCH.

Lt Gen CP Mohanty on a two-day visit to Bengaluru
The VCOAS will address wide-ranging issues with the City Defence majors, which require impetus and hand-holding. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)
Lt Gen CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of the Army Staff is currently on a two-day visit to Bengaluru. On 22 July 2021, the Vice Chief interacted with indigenous defence manufacturers, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and M/s Aroo Private Limited. He was briefed by the manufacturers on progress being made in electronics, optronics and ammunition related to platforms such as artillery guns. He also witnessed advances made in special winter clothing. The Vice Chief reviewed the progress made by the Helicopter Division of HAL and interacted with the representatives of the design bureau of both the ALH and LCH.

On 23 July, the VCOAS will interact with the representatives of DPSUs such as BEL and ISRO and witness various demonstrations and briefings on the Akash Missile System, Tactical Communication and encryption devices and satellite communication equipment. The Vice Chief will also interact with Dr K Sivan, Chairman ISRO. The regional heads of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will brief the Vice Chief on unmanned ground systems, avionics and CBRN systems.

The VCOAS will address wide-ranging issues with the City Defence majors, which require impetus and hand-holding. The focus will also be on niche technologies in the domains of missiles, AI, UAVs, robotics, unmanned ground systems and avionics. 'Atmanirbharta in Defence' will remain the underlying theme during his interactions with the Defence Industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)

