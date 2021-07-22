Rights of farmers being protected through Plant Authority: NS Tomar

Left Menu

Union Agriculture Minister Shri Tomar stated that one floor will be allocated for the establishment of the courts of the Authority and two floors will be allocated for registry work along with other support systems.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:55 IST
The National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy-2016, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has been implemented through better infrastructure and modifications to encourage innovations. Image Credit: Twitter(@nstomar)
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today laid the foundation stone of the Plant Authority building at Pusa, New Delhi. On this occasion, Shri Tomar said that the rights of farmers are being protected through Plant Authority. With this, the farmers can get rights over their traditional varieties and the seeds of any other variety produced by them. It also ensures that the farmers are not exploited by infringement of intellectual property rights.

The National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy-2016, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has been implemented through better infrastructure and modifications to encourage innovations. Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA) is affiliated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. In this IPR, the certificate is awarded only after crops are grown and verification of the claim made by the farmer. Under the new IPR policy, the IPR authorities are being strengthened by the government by providing necessary manpower and infrastructure.

Union Agriculture Minister Shri Tomar stated that one floor will be allocated for the establishment of the courts of the Authority and two floors will be allocated for registry work along with other support systems. He said that it will make it easier for the visiting farmers and consumers. It is expected that work on the new office building will start from next year.

Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Kailash Choudhary and Ms Shobha Karandlaje, Secretary Shri Sanjay Agarwal, CEO of National Rainfed Area Authority Shri Ashok Dalwai, Chairman of PPVFRA Dr K.V. Prabhu, Joint Secretary (Seeds) Shri Ashwini Kumar, ASRB Chairman Dr A.K. Mishra were present. On this occasion, the guests also planted saplings at the construction site.

(With Inputs from PIB)

