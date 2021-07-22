Left Menu

Eskom may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice

“The system is currently severely constrained and it is anticipated that towards the evening peak, the system will come under additional pressure due to high electricity demand,” the State-owned entity explained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:14 IST
Eskom may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice
Therefore, Eskom is appealing to the public to reduce the usage of electricity to help ease the pressure on the power system between 4 pm and 10 pm. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Due to the severely cold weather in parts of the country, coupled with the loss of some generation capacity, Eskom has warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice.

However, according to the power utility, it will only implement power cuts should there be any further generation losses.

"The system is currently severely constrained and it is anticipated that towards the evening peak, the system will come under additional pressure due to high electricity demand," the State-owned entity explained.

Therefore, Eskom is appealing to the public to reduce the usage of electricity to help ease the pressure on the power system between 4 pm and 10 pm.

Meanwhile, it said the breakdowns currently total 12 984 MW, while planned maintenance is 2 924 MW of capacity.

"Any further significant loss of capacity would force Eskom to implement load shedding to protect the integrity of the system," Eskom cautioned.

However, it said it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Tuesday forecasted a week of very cold temperatures across the majority of South Africa, lasting well into the weekend.

The icy and rainy conditions are due to a succession of cold fronts expected to sweep across the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021