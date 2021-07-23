PM Modi condoles Bhageerathi Amma's death, says there is much to learn from her life journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences on the demise of Bhageerathi Amma and said there is so much to learn from her life journey. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I pay my tributes to respected Bhageerathi Amma. There is much to learn from her life journey, particularly her everlasting passion towards learning new things. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in a tweet said, "Bhageerathi Amma's unfailing will to succeed in learning at the age of 105, was an inspiration to everyone who wishes to learn. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul attain Mukti." Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor also expressed condolences on the death of Bhageerathi Amma and said she was an inspiration to millions.

also tweeted on her demise and said, "One of the winners of the First Naari Shakti Puraskar, Smt. Bhageerathi Amma, known fondly as Akshara Muthashi, or Literacy Grandmother, passed away in Kollam, Kerala, at 107. She was an inspiration to millions. Om Shantihi!." On March 8, 2020, Bhageerathi Amma from Kerala, who had passed the Class IV literacy equivalent examinations were bestowed with the Nari Shakti Puraskar on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Bhageerathi Amma was inspired to take the examinations conducted by State Literacy Mission in Malayalam, Mathematics and Environment in November 2019. In March 2020, she is the oldest literacy equivalent learner under Kerala State Literacy Mission. She had to quit education to take care of her siblings. (ANI)

