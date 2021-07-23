Left Menu

Man killed in terrorist firing in J-K's Pulwama

A man was killed in firing by a terrorist in Lurgam area of Pulwama's Tral in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:46 IST
Man killed in terrorist firing in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed in firing by a terrorist in Lurgam area of Pulwama's Tral in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Javaid Ahmed Malik, is a resident of the Lurgam area. He was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021