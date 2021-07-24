Buddhism has a lot to offer for everyone: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy, on the occasion of Asadha Purnima or the Dharma Chakra Day celebrated by the Buddhist community in a video message on Saturday said that Buddhism has a lot to offer not only to Buddhists but for everyone. He said that Buddha's teachings reinforce the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family

"On this day we pay our respects and express gratitude to our gurus. Asadha Poornima is not just a sacred day for the Buddhists all over the world but is a significant day for humanity as well", Reddy said. Highlighting the importance of the festival, he said, "On this day, more than two thousand five hundred years ago, Buddha, the teacher, delivered his first sermon at Sarnath to five of his colleagues, who later became his followers."

The minister also informed that the day is also celebrated as Guru Poornima. Lauding the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) for their efforts for the event, and informing of the upcoming international conference in late November this year in India, Reddy said, "Scholars from all over the world would be invited for an enlightening discourse on Buddhism. This year as India celebrates its 75th Year of Independence with 'AzadiKaArmutMahotsav', the contributions of Buddha are also being celebrated."

The minister further said that India is the home of Buddhism, and hence the country will support the Buddhist community to share their heritage and wisdom. While expressing gratitude to the President of India for planting a Bodhi sapling from Bodh Gaya as a symbol of peace and harmony, "President Kovind has made tremendous efforts to nurture and promote India's Buddhist legacy. Many sites of ancient stupas are being re-developed so that pilgrims from around the world can visit them," he said. (ANI)

