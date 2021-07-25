Left Menu

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Munand area of Kulgam district on Sunday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-07-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 07:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning in Kulgam. The search operation is underway.

"Encounter has started at Munand area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. One unidentified terrorist was killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

