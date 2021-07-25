Left Menu

COVID-19: PM Modi cites example of nonagenarian mother, urges people to get vaccinated

Addressing the issue of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among people in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that both he and his nonagenarian mother Heeraben Modi were fully vaccinated against the virus and urged people to trust science as avoiding inoculation can prove to be 'dangerous'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:32 IST
COVID-19: PM Modi cites example of nonagenarian mother, urges people to get vaccinated
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the issue of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among people in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that both he and his nonagenarian mother Heeraben Modi were fully vaccinated against the virus and urged people to trust science as avoiding inoculation can prove to be 'dangerous'. During the monthly programme, the Prime Minister gave an example of himself and his mother and pointed out that they both have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I have myself been vaccinated with both doses. And my mother is close to a hundred years of age... she too has taken both doses. At times, some people develop fever but it is very minor, just for a few hours. Not getting vaccinated can prove dangerous," the Prime Minister said. He urged the people to follow all COVID-19 protocols during festivals.

Pointing out that it is crucial that vaccine hesitancy, which is based on rumours, must be addressed, he said India achieved the feat of inoculating million people in a single day. "During festivals and gaiety, do remember that corona is not yet gone from amidst us. You do not have to forget COVID-19 related protocols," he said.

India reported 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 4,08,212 on Sunday.39,972 recoveries and 535 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours.With this, the total recoveries of the country stand at 3,05,43,138, while the death toll stood at 4,20,551.As per the Union Health Ministry, the present recovery rate is 97.36 per cent, wherein, 39,972 patients recovered yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021