Three Muzaffarnagar distilleries produce 6.73 crore litres of ethanol in FY21

The central government has set a target for achieving 20 percent ethanol-blending with petrol by 2023 to help reduce India's dependence on costly oil imports. District Excise Officer, Muzaffarnagar, Uday Prakash said three distilleries have produced 6.73 crore liters of ethanol in the district during 2020-21.

Triveni Alco produced 4.30 crore liter ethanol, while the output for Tikaula Sugar Mills and Mansurpur Distillery was 1.12 crore liter and 1.31 crore liter, respectively, he added.

These units have the capacity to produce 10.97 crore liters of ethanol in a year, Prakash said.

