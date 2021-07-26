Left Menu

IMD predicts rain in parts of Delhi-NCR in next 2 hrs

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi-NCR in the next 2 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:39 IST
IMD predicts rain in parts of Delhi-NCR in next 2 hrs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi-NCR in the next 2 hours.

"Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, East-Delhi, Faridabad, Kharkhoda, Matanhail, Sonipat (Haryana), Dadri, Noida, Greater-Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bagpath, Khekra, Baraut, Loni-Dehat, Hindon-AF station, Narora, Mainpuri, Garhmukteshwar, Modinagar, Firozabad, Badayun (U.P) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted light to moderate intensity rain over Agra, Katrauli in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021