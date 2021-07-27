Left Menu

Skylo, FISHCOPFED tie up to improve fishermen safety, profitability

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:07 IST
  • India

Skylo, an internet of things (IoT)-based solutions provider, on Tuesday said it has partnered with the National Federation of Fishers Cooperatives in India (FISHCOPFED) to improve the safety of fishermen, increase their profitability and bolster ecosystem sustainability.

Skylo will provide IoT-based solutions to marine fishing and aquaculture sectors, including monitoring oxygen and pH levels of water in ponds across the states (aquaculture and inland fisheries) and enhancing fish yields and profitability for the fish farmers, the company said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Skylo and FISHCOPFED will work together to improve the welfare of fishermen and fish farmers to increase profits for the fishing community by using IoT technology.

''Technology will transform the fishery sector in four main ways, safety, productivity, sustainability, and greater profitability.

''The future of ﬁsheries management depends on innovation. We are providing an end-to-end data solution to digitise fleets and aquaculture farms at disruptively affordable prices to anyone who wants it,'' Skylo Chief Operating Officer Angira Agrawal said.

