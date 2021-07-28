Olympics-Cycling-Van Vleuten wins gold in women's time trial
Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the women's Olympic road time trial on Wednesday.
Switzerland's Marlen Reusser claimed the silver medal with Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen taking bronze.
