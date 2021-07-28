Left Menu

Several ghats in Kanpur affected by waterlogging caused by rise in Ganga water levels

Low lying areas in Kanpur on Wednesday saw an increase in the water level in River Ganga due to consistently heavy rains in the hilly regions of north India.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:48 IST
Several ghats in Kanpur affected by waterlogging caused by rise in Ganga water levels
Representative Image. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Low lying areas in Kanpur on Wednesday saw an increase in the water level in River Ganga due to consistently heavy rains in the hilly regions of north India. Although rainfall in the city has been lower than expected, the flood gates on dams in Haridwar and Narora were opened, which caused a rise in the water levels of the river. The water level of river Ganga at Gangotri rose significantly due to heavy rainfall and as parts of a mountain near the Gangotri Dham fell in the river the Uttrakhand district administration said on Wednesday. The water level of the Bean river on Rishikesh-Cheela road also rose that led to the loss of communication with the 80 villages located in the vicinity of the river.

Meanwhile, various ghats in Kanpur including the Ganga Katri area have been waterlogged. The Parmat Ghat, Sharsaiya Ghat and Atal Ghat have also been affected. Residents of the Ganga Katri have been forced to move to upper areas as torrents of water continued to wash down their shelters and farms.

According to locals living on near the river banks the Ganga has been recording a daily increase of two to three cms in its water level "Water is going up. If it keeps going like this, water might reach the temple". It will be extremely terrible", said a resident.

Water level in the Ganges was recorded at 2 cms below danger level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021