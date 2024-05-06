Diu : A city of beaches, Portuguese fort, Churches and Gangeshwar Temple

By Dhiraj Beniwal Diu is a city of different attractions, with lovely beaches, a Portuguese fort, St. Paul's Church and a temple, Gangeshwar Mahadev. It also has a museum, Khukhri, established on a warship.

It is part of the Union Territory of Dadra and Diu. It is an island in the Arabian Sea. It is between Somnath and Bhavnagar in Gujarat. Tulsi Ramchandani, a visitor from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, told ANI that he visits Diu every two to three years. He loves beaches like Nagoya and others. There are many activities to do here, like water sports. There are many restaurants that serve good food and beverages. It is a peaceful place and law and order problems are never heard here.

Diu has tourist attractions like Nagao and Gogala beaches, which are like paradise for youth as well as for the families of Gujarat, Maharashtra and other parts of the country. On the one hand, it has beautiful beaches and water sports, on the other hand, it has a historical Diu fort built during Portuguese rule in the 16th century when it was a Portuguese colony.

It also has different regional places to visit. It has Portuguese era churches, including the Church of St. Paul, which dates back more than 500 years. At the same time, it has a Gangeshwar Mahadev temple. It is five Shiva lingas of different sizes that are on the Arabian Sea Coast. The waves of the sea touch them like they are doing a rudrabhishek of these five Shiva Lingas.

It is situated in Fudam Village, three kilometres from the main Diu city. It is believed that this temple was built by the Pandvas. These five Lingas are located on a sea cliff and when there is a tide, they are not visible. Thereafter, the tide set and they were again visible.

The main attraction of Diu is a fort also built by the Portuguese during their reign. It is situated on the coast of the Arabian Sea and has a canal around it for protection from invasion. It still has guns, which were installed at the top of its wall to protect it from invaders. It also has a jail, which was earlier used by its rulers. Rajni Upadhyay, who came with her family from Mandsaur, told ANI that this fort is very beautiful and has many things to see. It has a very good architecture and it is well maintained by the government even after so many years.

Her daughter, Disha Upadhyay, also said that she is very happy to visit the fort, which is very beautiful and unique. (ANI)

