Left Menu

Olympics-Judo-Georgia's Bekauri wins men's -90 kg gold medal

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:00 IST
Olympics-Judo-Georgia's Bekauri wins men's -90 kg gold medal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Georgian Lasha Bekauri won the gold medal in the men's judo -90 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, beating Eduard Trippel of Germany in the final.

Davlat Bobonov of Uzbekistan and Krisztian Toth of Hungary were awarded bronze medals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021