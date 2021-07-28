Olympics-Judo-Georgia's Bekauri wins men's -90 kg gold medal
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 17:00 IST
Georgian Lasha Bekauri won the gold medal in the men's judo -90 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, beating Eduard Trippel of Germany in the final.
Davlat Bobonov of Uzbekistan and Krisztian Toth of Hungary were awarded bronze medals.
